GFW Back To Being Impact?, Josh Mathews Comments On The GFW Name Situation

– In today’s press release about Bound For Glory, there was no mention of the GFW acronym and the logo for the show says Impact instead of GFW. While nothing has been confirmed by Anthem, the belief is that Jeff Jarrett still owns the rights to the GFW acronym. With Jarrett being sent home, there could be potential legal complications if Impact Wrestling kept using the acronym.

– Josh Mathews commented on the situation with Bound For Glory using the Impact name instead of GFW, during an interview with PWInsider.com:

“You know, I wish I could tell you everything and tell you that ‘this is what it’s going to be’, because I think we did a great job in January of getting rid of TNA, of getting rid of that brand and becoming Impact, then becoming GFW,” said Matthews. “Now, you’re right, if you look at that graphic, it says Impact Bound for Glory, and that’s the brand we are bringing to Ottawa. Those are the tapings that is coming to Ottawa. That’s the show that’s coming, Impact. I know that doesn’t really answer a whole lot of questions, but that’s what we’re doing. That’s what we’re bringing up there. That’s what you’re going to see and after what you see on November 5th, to be determined, I suppose.”