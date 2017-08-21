Fan Gets Hate From WWE Fans At NXT TakeOver:Brooklyn III For Wearing Impact Wrestling T-Shirt (Photo)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A fan that attended Summerslam is claiming that he got hate from other fans for wearing a GFW/Impact Wrestling shirt at the event. According to the fan, he was flipped off and insulted. In addition to that, the fan says someone threw a popcorn box at his head.

