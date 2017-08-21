Fan Gets Hate From WWE Fans At NXT TakeOver:Brooklyn III For Wearing Impact Wrestling T-Shirt (Photo)

A fan that attended Summerslam is claiming that he got hate from other fans for wearing a GFW/Impact Wrestling shirt at the event. According to the fan, he was flipped off and insulted. In addition to that, the fan says someone threw a popcorn box at his head.

So far at #NXTTakeOverBrooklynIII I've received 3 middle fingers, 5 insults and 1 popcorn box thrown at my head all for repping #ImpactOnPOP pic.twitter.com/twdKJkmDtS — Kyle (@Kyle_IHR) August 20, 2017