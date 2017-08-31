GFW Impact Preview For Tonight, Promo For AAA Star Coming Soon, Taya Valkyrie – GFW

– As noted earlier, top AAA star Pagano will be debuting with GFW soon. Above is a promo for his upcoming debut. It was also announced at the recent GFW TV tapings that AAA star Texano has signed with GFW and he will be debuting soon as well.

– Tonight’s GFW Impact will feature Petey Williams’ return to GFW, his first singles match on Impact in 8 years. Tonight’s show will also feature new GFW World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake and his Championship Celebration, Fallah Bahh & Bokara vs. OVE (Ohio Versus Everything), plus the latest on Bobby Lashley and American Top Team MMA.

– We’ve noted how Taya Valkyrie will be making her GFW TV debut soon. GFW posted the following on her arrival. You can also see two promos for her debut below: