GFW Posts Sneak Peek At New Title Belts

GFW will finally reveal their new title belts at tonight’s Destination X special from Orlando. Below is a photo of the new tag team title belts.

As noted, tonight’s show will see GFW Executive Bruce Prichard make a big announcement on the vacant Unified World Heavyweight Title. Destination X will also see X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt defending in a Ladder Match against Trevor Lee and Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna defending against GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim. No word yet on if Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III or Unified Tag Team Champions The LAX will be defending tonight.