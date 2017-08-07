GFW Star Takes Shot At Alberto El Patron-Paige Situation, Update On Eddie Kingston, Xplosion

– At Saturday’s Global Force Wrestling live event in Staten Island, New York, Eli Drake cut a promo ripping the suspended Alberto El Patron. He questioned why anyone would want El Patron as the champion representing GWF.

GFW indefinitely suspended El Patron last month following his domestic violence issue with Paige at Orlando International Airport. On Friday, GWF said in a statement that El Patron remains under suspension while the company continues its internal look at the situation.

– In this United States Xplosion exclusive match, Shera faces QT Marshall.

– Eddie Kingston, who hasn’t appeared on Impact Wrestling since April when the DCC broke up, is still with Global Force Wrestling. In the meantime, he continues to work independent shows.