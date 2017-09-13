Global Wrestling Network Launch Update, Bobby Lashley News For Impact, Amped Anthology Promos

– We’ve noted how GFW has been using current WWE Superstars in their promos to hype the GFW Amped Anthology pay-per-view series. The second part of the series debuts on Friday, and above & below are new promos for Bobby Roode vs. Eric Young and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) vs. Chris Mordetzky (Chris Adonis).

– As noted, GFW’s Global Wrestling Network went online last night but it was not up long before every page under the domain was protected by a password. It appeared the link got out before it was supposed to as there was no official launch announcement on the GFW website or their social media pages. PWInsider reports that the network didn’t actually launch. GFW made the service live as they were tweaking the infrastructure, which made it possible for visitors to begin streaming and watching content for free. The site was put online so they could work on the service but they didn’t put the site behind a private wall, so fans were able to access the content for free. The password protection was activated once the company realized the link was being passed around and that fans were viewing the content for free. No word yet on when the official launch will happen.

– GFW has announced that Bobby Lashley will make a decision on his career, MMA or pro wrestling, on this week’s GFW Impact episode. They announced the following: