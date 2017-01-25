Go-Home WWE NXT Episode Tonight, Full “Holy Foley” Preview Show, WWE Legend Turns 64

– Below is the full “Holy Foley” WWE Network preview for the final 5 episodes that premiere after the WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday. The preview features Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley.

– WWE Legend The Honky Tonk Man turns 64 years old today while former WCW valet Gorgeous George turns 41, former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool turns 37 and WWE UK competitor Mark Andrews turns 25.

– The following was taped for tonight’s “Takeover: San Antonio” go-home edition of WWE NXT:

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

* No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves

* Eric Young vs. Chris Atkins

* Face off with Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka