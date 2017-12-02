Goldberg Added To More RAWs, Elimination Chamber Match “OMG Moments”, Daniel Bryan Cleans

– Goldberg has been confirmed for two more Raw dates after challenging Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship last Monday.

According to WWE.com, Goldberg will appear on Raw on Feb. 27 from the Resch Center in Green Bay Wisconsin, and on Mar. 6 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Mar. 5, where Goldberg will challenge Owens for the WWE Universal Championship.

– Here are the best moments from the Elimination Chamber that left fans saying, “OMG!”

– Daniel Bryan tweeted this video of himself performing the clean, an Olympic-style lift.

Got back to some cleans after months off. Don't try this at home, at least not the way I do it because my form is horrible @RehabPlusPHX pic.twitter.com/ZqamwaGoCm — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 11, 2017

