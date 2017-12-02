goldberg-2

Goldberg Added To More RAWs, Elimination Chamber Match “OMG Moments”, Daniel Bryan Cleans

Published On 02/12/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Goldberg has been confirmed for two more Raw dates after challenging Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship last Monday.

According to WWE.com, Goldberg will appear on Raw on Feb. 27 from the Resch Center in Green Bay Wisconsin, and on Mar. 6 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Mar. 5, where Goldberg will challenge Owens for the WWE Universal Championship.

– Here are the best moments from the Elimination Chamber that left fans saying, “OMG!”

– Daniel Bryan tweeted this video of himself performing the clean, an Olympic-style lift.

He also noted, “Got back to some cleans after months off. Don’t try this at home, at least not the way I do it because my form is horrible.”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.