Goldberg Addresses His Future With WWE

Bill Goldberg recently did an interview with SI.com and discussed the Summerslam match with Dolph Ziggler:

“I am greatly appreciative of what he did for me, and for his professionalism,” said Goldberg. “I can’t say thank you enough.”

“I’m never happy with any of my performances, and I’d lost my mojo, I felt like,” said Goldberg. “But the reality is, the older you get, the more you’re going to lose your mojo because you can’t do it like you used to.”

Goldberg also talked about if he’s done wrestling:

“It’s by no means my farewell performance, nor was it my best performance, but you have to be realistic and take all things into consideration,” said Goldberg. “It’s a very good possibility I’ll be back, but you don’t know it until it’s done.”