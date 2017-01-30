Goldberg Announces His RAW Return

As noted, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman issued the WrestleMania 33 challenge to Bill Goldberg on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble RAW from Laredo, Texas.

Goldberg just took to Twitlonger and revealed that he will be at next week’s RAW in Portland to respond to the challenge. He tweeted, “I’ll be at @WWE #RAW NEXT MONDAY! @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle want an answer to the #Wrestlemania challenge…… he’ll get that and more! #WhosNext”