Goldberg Appears For Post-RAW Segment In Orlando, Says His Goodbyes (Video)

While Bill Goldberg did not appear on the post-WrestleMania 33 WWE RAW from Orlando, he was backstage and did appear after the show went off the air for his “RAW Talk” segment. Below are photos and video from the segment, which featured Goldberg’s son in the ring with him.

Goldberg came out to a mixed reaction from the WrestleMania crowd and talked about what led to his return. Goldberg said he had to think about age, desire and his physical capability. He got some heat from the crowd but quickly shut them up and told him he wasn’t working from a script here. Goldberg said he would be the tough guy from 13 years ago but he’s changed. He’s now a guy whose focus has shifted to his family. He said his run has been unbelievable and regardless of the cheers or boos, his son is the reason he’s still here and the reason he works hard. He thanked his family and they appeared to be getting emotional as well. Goldberg’s son then joined him in the ring for a moment together. Goldberg went on and said he and Brock Lesnar did pretty damn good at WrestleMania 33 after their debacle at WrestleMania 30. Goldberg still believes he’s one of the biggest and baddest, adding that we never know who or what is next.

