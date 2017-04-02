bill-goldberg

Goldberg Booked For Non-WWE Events After WrestleMania

Published On 02/04/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Bill Goldberg will be working non-WWE events after WrestleMania, as Inside The Ropes has announced that he will be headed to the United Kingdom for a 3-date speaking tour in June.

The three day event will include stops in Glasgow on June 25th, Manchester on June 27th and London on July 2nd. Tickets for the events will be available from February 10th on www.insidetheropes.co.uk.

