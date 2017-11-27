Goldberg Booked For TV Show, Breezango & The Ascension In Stubhub Ad, WWE Stock

– Above is the second StubHub commercial for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, featuring The Ascension and Breezango.
– WWE stock was down 1.99% today, closing at $27.56 per share. Today’s high was $28.11 and the low was $27.28.
– Bill Goldberg confirmed on Twitter that he will be appearing in an upcoming episode of The Flash on CW. As seen below, Goldberg noted on Twitter that he’s doing the appearances for his son. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has appeared on the show in the past.
2 episodes for my boy! #imnext https://t.co/jmEXxpLOmx
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) November 27, 2017
Just saw this on @instagram @World_Of_Flash_ @Goldberg is this true if so that is so awesome first @EdgeRatedR guest appeared on #TheFlash then it was @CodyRhodes on #Arrow & now it's Goldberg Goldberg Goldberg Goldberg @FLASHtvwriters ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/46kWVGzrkR
— Asam Shazad (@AsamShazad) November 26, 2017