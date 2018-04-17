Goldberg Claims Brock Lesnar Is A Caring Person, Talks His Latest WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Brock Lesnar:

“If it wasn’t for Brock, it would not have happened,” said Goldberg. “Period, end of story. I know it’s hard to believe this, but Brock is a caring person underneath all that big giant monster’s body,” said Goldberg. “The relationship he has with his sons parallels my relationship with my son, and I think Brock may have understood what I was going through. Maybe he put himself in my position, saw a little bit of himself later in life in me, and saw how much this meant to me. For that, I can never repay Brock.”

His Hall of Fame induction:

“I never close the door,” said Goldberg. “The Hall is a very wonderful accolade to receive, but it’s not the stamp on the end of my career. I continue to grow, continue to entertain, and I don’t like bookending anything.”

His latest WWE run:

“That comeback made me realize I do love the business and I do appreciate the business,” said Goldberg. “Just because you don’t grow up wanting to do something doesn’t mean you can’t have a wholehearted appreciation for it.

“The sole reason I came back and went through what I went through was to show my son, in present time, that stage and make it as similar to the one I made in WCW. But that never would have happened if Brock didn’t have the idea to bring me back and if Vince hadn’t accepted it. We’d had our issues in the past, but we wiped our hands from it and moved on.”