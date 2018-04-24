Goldberg Discusses Hulk Hogan Potentially Returning To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on CBS Sports’ In This Corner Podcast where he talked about various topics including if the WWE should bring back Hulk Hogan. Here is what the former WCW/WWE World Heavyweight Champion had to say:

“Oh, that’s not for me to judge. I think everybody deserves a second chance. I think you put [Hogan] in the locker room and give him the floor and let him speak his mind. That’s what he deserves. Who knows what happens from there but it’s not for me to say by any means. I can just give you my opinion and say that he deserves the floor and who knows where it goes from there.”