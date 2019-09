In an interview with Helen Yee, Bill Goldberg was asked if there was tension between him and Matt Riddle. As previously noted, Riddle has been publicly critical of Goldberg’s recent in-ring performances.

Goldberg responded with the following:

“Matt who? I don’t even know who that is. I don’t answer questions about people who haven’t made it yet.”

Yee suggested that Riddle has a long way to go and Goldberg added that what she said was an understatement.