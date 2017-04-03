Goldberg Headed To Fastlane, Dana Brooke Hangs With Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Cena Nintendo Switch Ad

– We noted before that John Cena was working with Nintendo to help promote their new Switch console In the promo below, Cena games in “Unexpected Places” with others:

– Bill Goldberg is on his way to Milwaukee for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. He tweeted the following on his match with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens:

Boarding the flight to Milwaukee. Clock's ticking @FightOwensFight — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 4, 2017

– WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is off the road this weekend as she’s working The 2017 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. She was previously announced for the Fitness International competition. Here she is with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger after the show: