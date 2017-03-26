Goldberg Hoping To ‘Bring Out Some Stuff I Haven’t Shown’ At WWE WrestleMania 33

Fans have been wondering if WWE will book Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 to go longer than just a few minutes. After all, we’ve only seen the Universal champion use two moves since he’s been back — his spear and Jackhammer.

During his interview with Edge and Christian on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Goldberg made it sound like we’ll get more than what they’ve given us before:

“The two moves or the three moves that you’ve seen already are just… here’s the deal, okay? Here’s the difference, and this really pisses me off sometimes too, some people like to watch Evander Holyfield go 12 rounds to a decision; some people like to watch Mike Tyson go out, throw one shot, lift the guy off his damn feet, and put him on his back; I just so happen to be that guy who lifts people off their feet from on their back. So if somebody says ‘hey, man, would you like to go out and be Evander Holyfield and go 12 rounds and go to a decision?’ My answer is going to be ‘hell no.’ That’s what most people do. I was born into this position and I’m going to do what I’m told to do and I’m going to do, at the end of the day, what I think people want to see.

Hopefully at 33 I’m able to bring out some stuff that I haven’t shown, that I haven’t been able to do because of constraints. This ain’t gonna be no… hey, he knows what’s coming, I know what’s coming. I don’t think we’re gonna catch each other by surprise. So I think this is gonna be a bloodfest. It’s gonna be a knock down, drag out war and if I get him in the Thai Plum, don’t think I’m not going to drive one of my knees straight through his solar plexus. I may have been away for a long time and I may not have been practicing my wrestling moves throughout the years but going back to what’s in ya, I still have a lot of that stuff in me and I still can do a lot of it. I’m going to have to bring every single thing out of me at 33. I just gotta learn to relax, learn to have fun in there while I’m smashing him, and regulate my air. I believe that it was much more important for me to be aesthetically what I was like in the past as opposed to a dude who could run around for 20 minutes.”