Goldberg Officially Announced For 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

ESPN revealed in an article on Monday morning that former WWE/WCW World Champion Bill Goldberg would be inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class.

The ceremony is slated to take place on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center.

“At the end of the day, any business, any venture that you embark upon, you want some type of acknowledgement,” Goldberg told ESPN.com. “You always try to make it to a top. There’s no reason to do anything unless you want to be the best.”

“It’s hard to conceptualize what it’s going to be like, just like it was hard to conceptualize what last year was going to be like after being away for 12 years,” said Goldberg. “It’s another opportunity for me to show how much I appreciate the support and the love I’ve gotten from the fans. At the end of the day, it’s a validation that I’ve done something right.”

“It’s going to be tough, I can tell you that,” said Goldberg. “It’s kind of like bookmarking the end of your career, although it ain’t the end of nothing for me. I’m always living and breathing and looking for my next venture — and who’s to say it couldn’t happen there again?”