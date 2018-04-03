Goldberg On Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, Daniel Bryan’s In-Ring Return

Future WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg spoke with TV Insider for a new interview promoting his History Channel show Forged In Fire: Knife Or Death. Here are the highlights.

His Hall Of Fame induction:

“It’s overwhelming. It’s a completely foreign experience to me. It’s something I never aspired to be given, yet if you don’t strive to be the best at your given profession, you’re selling yourself short. So, I did that every time I put the boots, strive to be in the Hall of Fame if the Hall of Fame denotes the best at their profession. But I was very surprised because of past issues that we’ve had with each other. Simon Marcus, who is a top-level kick boxer who currently fights with Glory Kickboxing, stayed with me in preparation for his fight on March 31. He and I were doing a lot of soul-searching. I’m trying to teach him about business. The older you get, and the opportunities continue to repeat themselves, your age and experience makes you treat situations completely different than you did in the past. Especially your appreciation for opportunity. Therefore, capitalizing on that opportunity is a must because as a human being, you’re very lucky if you get a very good opportunity once in a lifetime. “To get as many [opportunities] as I have, I’m an extremely gifted person. If you don’t capitalize on it, not only are you selling yourself short, but you’re selling your family short. I don’t like letting things slip away. And the feeling I have now in my heart for WWE and our relationship is a complete flip side to how it was two years ago. The peace I have with that is comforting.”

Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return:

“The kid’s passion. You see it in his performances. To be able to persevere and get a second chance, it puts things in perspective. You look at things completely differently than you did the first time. I know that every step along the way, his appreciation will be tenfold. For someone working hard for something, it’s extremely rewarding that you can see them succeed and continue that journey. I’m excited to continue on that journey with him”