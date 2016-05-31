Goldberg On Brock Lesnar Having A Chance To Beat Him, Being Included In WWE 2K17, Best Match (Video)

Published On 05/31/2016 | By Marc Middleton | News

As seen above, IGN spoke with Bill Goldberg on the set of his new WWE 2K17 commercial. Below are highlights:

* Goldberg says being featured in the WWE 2K17 game is an honor that’s hard to put into words because of the footsteps he’s following. He says it’s a huge honor and not one to be taken seriously

* He mentions he would love to wrestle Sting again and talks about potential matches that fans can create in the video game now

* In regards to who he would play with if he wanted to beat himself, he named Brock Lesnar because Lesnar is the only one that might have a chance to beat him. He said The Undertaker might have a shot but he’s getting up there in age like Goldberg

* When asked about matches he would want to recreate, he mentions Sting and says his match against Diamond Dallas Page at Halloween Havoc and says that was his best match by far

  • ChrisUK92

    So someone who’s not with the company, or has even made an appearance for over 10 years is on the cover…..

    • SmokinBowles

      Wait…he’s on the cover? Seriously? I didn’t watch the videos here so sorry if the answer is there.

      • RReigns16 #CORBIN&REIGNS!!

        Yeah he is..

        • SmokinBowles

          That’s insane.

          • tkthetank

            It’s like Vince wants to be WCW in the worst way.

          • RReigns16 #CORBIN&REIGNS!!

            Believe that!

    • RReigns16 #CORBIN&REIGNS!!

      Madness right..

    • tkthetank

      Even if he comes back for a WM match it’s still like… this is your “New Era” ??

    • http://twitter.com/iTheSMK iTheSMK

      No he is not on the cover, he is in the game of the pre-order exclusive version

      • Mithun Chopra (Joey’s dad)

  • Boss

    While there is no doubt he WAS one of the biggest stars in Pro Wrestling, it’s frustrating that the current generation of Talent gets screwed out of another cover. Austin should of never been on last years cover and Goldberg sure as hell shouldn’t be on this cover. It’s cool he’s the Pre Order etc, but C’mon.

  • ATLANTIS

    He said Gillberg wrong