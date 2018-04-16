Goldberg On Which WWE Star He Wanted To Work With, Preview For Ride Along

– Bill Goldberg made an appearance at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on Sunday for the NASCAR Cup race. The former WWE Universal Champion spoke to members of the media and discussed how Steve Austin was a big influence on him. Here is what he had to say:

“He was such a big influence through my rise through the ranks,” Goldberg said, via The Augusta Free Press. “I didn’t copy anyone…but I’d like to have shared the ring with him. He’s the one I wanted to have an angle with.”

– A new episode WWE Ride Along will air tonight after Raw on WWE Network. The show features New Day, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin. Here is the synopsis:

“The New Day turns Ride Along into their own personal pancake party. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin bond together en route to Dayton.”