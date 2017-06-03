Goldberg On Winning The WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar & WM33

Above is video of new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg following his win over Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night.

Goldberg says he feels honored and privileged to get this honor 13 years after his retirement. He’s never a man that’s at a loss of words but everything was a bit overwhelming to him. Goldberg says all he ever dreamed of was to have his family experience a little bit of what Goldberg used to be and having them at Fastlane helps that.

Regarding the WrestleMania 33 match with Brock Lesnar, Goldberg says he thought about it the second he rolled out of the ring as Lesnar is the only thing on his mind right now. He’s 2-0 against Lesnar and knows Lesnar will be coming with everything he’s got. Goldberg says he has three weeks to prepare for Lesnar and if you think he’s not preparing, you’re crazy.