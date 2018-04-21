Goldberg Reacts To Booker T’s Challenge

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T challenged Goldberg to a wrestling match at either the Greatest Royal Rumble event or WrestleMania 35 next year after Goldberg gave him a hard time for riding a hoverboard backstage at WrestleMania 34.
You can see Booker T’s challenge and Goldberg’s response here:
.@BookerT5x has challenged @Goldberg to a "#WCW rematch", suggesting #GreatestRoyalRumble or #WrestleMania as the location?! Will Bill respond? @EBischoff pic.twitter.com/7oKM4bDYYh
— Anthony G. Maurizio (@antmaurizio) April 21, 2018
Hilarious 😜👏 https://t.co/IGRzs8g6G6
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) April 21, 2018