Goldberg Reacts To Booker T’s Challenge

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T challenged Goldberg to a wrestling match at either the Greatest Royal Rumble event or WrestleMania 35 next year after Goldberg gave him a hard time for riding a hoverboard backstage at WrestleMania 34.

You can see Booker T’s challenge and Goldberg’s response here:

