Goldberg Responds To A Fan’s Negative Comments
Published On 03/07/2017 | News
While Goldberg has gotten his fair share of criticism from fans online, one fan took it pretty far with the following tweet:
@Goldberg U are a piece of shit. Go back and retire. You are stealing spots from talent who deserve it. Kevin Steen didnt deserve that. Die!
— Robert Winland (@iruleall15) March 6, 2017
Goldberg actually responded to the fan with the following:
Good one. Thx for your support RT @iruleall15: @Goldberg U are a piece of shit. Go back and retire. You are … https://t.co/Q9okZ2z4NO
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 6, 2017