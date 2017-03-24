Goldberg Responds To Fan Criticism

Goldberg appeared on Edge and Christian’s podcast and talked about his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33. Goldberg said that he’s aware of the first Wrestlemania match not being well-received and he knows why. It was noted that Lesnar and Goldberg were leaving at the time and things are different now because both guys are sticking around and Goldberg wants to be there.

Regarding criticism of sweating easily and only being able to do a few moves, Goldberg noted that he had to shut cardio down and focus on weight lifting so he could cosmetically look the way that fans remembered him. With that being said, Goldberg suggested that we will see more from him at Wrestlemania 33 and he is going to try and make everyone happy:

“I going to do at the end of the day what people want to see. Hopefully at Wrestlemania 33, I’m able to bring out some stuff that I haven’t shown, that I haven’t been able to do because of constraints. I don’t think we are going to catch each other by surprise. I think it’s going to be a blood-fest. It’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out war.”