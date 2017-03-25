Goldberg Says His Match Against Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania Will Be A Bloodfest

Goldberg appeared on the debut edition of Edge and Christian’s new podcast, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, and went on to promise a knockdown, drag-out bloodfest in his Wrestlemania trilogy match against Brock Lesnar.

He alluded to the fact that he and Lesnar weren’t allowed to do much in their previous pair of encounters to generate more interest in their trilogy bout

During his appearance, Goldberg mentions the new attitude of the locker room saying that there are no big characters in the locker room. Edge questions if the guys are handcuffed. Goldberg explains that things are more structured now and that management may not have the faith in the current roster to do whatever they want.

Goldberg Talks WrestleMania 33, Brock Lesnar, and Getting Back Into Wrestling Shape

The wait is over! Finally, episode one of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness is here. And on today’s show, we had one of the biggest guests you could possibly have, a man who will be headlining this year’s WrestleMania…BILL GOLDBERG.

Goldberg talked about how cool it is to be able to wrestle in front of his son, what it’s like getting into wrestling shape these days, and of course, what it’s going to be like fighting Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

He also told some hilarious stories about the process of getting back into his old pre-match routines.

