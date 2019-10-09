Goldberg Speaks Out About WWE SummerSlam Match With Dolph Ziggler

In an interview with metro.co.uk, Bill Goldberg commented on how his match against Dolph Ziggler at WWE Summerslam helped him following the Super Show Down match against The Undertaker:

“It was very important to nobody but me, OK? People were very critical of me, and I’ll be honest, I never really respond to it – I do care what people think. But when I know the whole deal and everything, it’s like, come on guys. Give me a break – I knocked myself out, dude.”

“Now let me see you walk down the street – let alone pick up a 320 lbs dude – when you’re knocked out.”

“I think for me, what the Ziggler match did, was reaffirm my own self-confidence, not for anyone else. But I just needed to go out there and go through the motions, and know, man, just ’cause you stumble once, [it] doesn’t define you.”