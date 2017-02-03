Goldberg Talks Diet & What He’s Eating, Wrestlers On TV Tonight, WWE – Cybersmile

– WWE and The Cybersmile Foundation announced this week that they are partnering to focus on raising awareness of support available to people affected by online negativity as well as promoting and celebrating a diverse & inclusive internet. The campaign will run through March. Full details are at this link and below is a video with WWE Superstars:

– Bill Goldberg recently spoke with GQ to discuss his diet. The full interview is at this link. Goldberg commented on what a typical day looks like when it comes to his meals. He said:

“Well, the first breakfast I had today, I had six servings of oatmeal, 20 blueberries, and a couple tablespoons of honey on it. Then I trained. Afterwards, I had twelve eggs with two yolks, six pieces of bacon, four pieces of gluten-free toast with avocado. Then a shake. After that I had two gluten-free pizzas with loads and loads of hamburger meat for protein on top of it. Then another shake. My son and I are about to go to Muay Thai, but on the way we’re going to have some pho. Some soup and noodles, some shrimp. Then I’ll do some training at Muay Thai and on the way home we’ll get some pho again for dinner, because the wife hasn’t eaten it yet today. Then I’ll do the family thing, and then I’ll eat again. I don’t know what I’ll have this evening. Probably… I don’t know. I do this meal service called Regiment Meals, and they’ve helped me out tremendously because one of the biggest issues is food preparation.”

– Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley and Velvet Sky will be featured on an episode of TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” tonight. Below is a preview clip: