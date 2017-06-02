Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Official For WrestleMania

The first match for WrestleMania 33 is now official as Bill Goldberg accepted Brock Lesnar’s challenge on Monday night’s RAW.

We also know that Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will face the WWE Champion in one of the WrestleMania 33 main events. John Cena is set to defend the WWE Title at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2nd from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.