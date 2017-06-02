Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens Set For WWE Fastlane

Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is now official for the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view from Milwaukee. Goldberg issued the challenge on Monday night’s RAW and it was accepted by Owens’ best friend, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. The match was later made official by WWE.

Below is the updated card for Fastlane, which is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns