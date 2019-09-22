Goldberg vs Velasquez – A Possible Dream Match?

In wrestling, we often talk about dream matches or those events that would make the fans happy. What exactly does dream match mean, though? It is a match that fans would like to see but that is usually difficult if not impossible to happen, because the two wrestlers belong to different eras, or are in different federations. It would be easy to bet, even without any type of promo, that those matches would be a huge success. There have been a lot of Dream Matches throughout the history of wrestling and maybe in the near future there will be another really dreamy one!

The legendary superstar of WCW first and then WWE, Bill Goldberg, says that he would like to fight in a match against the former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez who recently debuted in the world of Pro Wrestling in the Mexican federation of AAA. This would result in an unimaginable, at least until now, dream match.

Cain Velasquez was a wrestler who achieved great results in mixed martial arts, particularly in the UFC. The man is also very popular among wrestling fans, having defeated several times another old acquaintance of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar. Recently the former fighter has made a lot of talk about himself after his debut at TripleMania. The fighter still has two more matches to play in AAA, but in an interview, Goldberg made us think of a hypothetical dream match saying that he wouldn’t mind “being next”, making it clear that he would like to fight with Cain Velasquez. While on the microphones, Goldberg said he could easily beat Velasquez in the ring and then added that he could do it with anyone else.

“I would destroy him in the square. I’d wrestle Cain in the ring in two seconds. I’d wrestle anybody, you know who I am and that’s what I do.” In the same interview, Goldberg was also asked what he thought of the WWE superstar Matt Riddle, but he came out with a simple, disarming “Matt who?”.

From the rumors of the last few weeks, Cain Velasquez, if he had to choose where to continue his career, would prefer to fight for the All Elite Wrestling rather than with the World Wrestling Entertainment. However, the federation of Cody Rhodes and his members does not have Goldberg under contract, so at this time Goldberg vs Velasquez remains just a “dream match”.

It was certainly an important statement from Goldberg, but it is worth remembering that Da Man hasn’t been fighting since August during the pay per view of the WWE Summerslam and currently he isn’t under contract with any federation. It is likely that Vince McMahon will soon make another “monster” offer to Goldberg to get him back in his federation and prevent him from further increasing the roster of the AEW, but then he would also need to hire the aforementioned Velasquez.

In short, we still don’t know if this dream match will really take place, but certainly many fans would appreciate a clash between two wrestlers of incredible power like Goldberg and Velasquez.