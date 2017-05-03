Goldberg Wins WWE Universal Title At Fastlane (Video, Photos)
Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion at Sunday night’s Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee.
The match lasted just a few seconds as WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho appeared on the stage to distract his former best friend, which allowed Goldberg to nail a spear and the Jackhammer for the quick win.
This is Goldberg’s first run with the WWE Universal Title. Owens won the title back on August 29th, 2016 in a Fatal 4 Way after the title was vacated by Finn Balor due to injury.
Goldberg will now defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 next month in Orlando.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Fastlane main event:
