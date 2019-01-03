Goldberg Working For All Elite Wrestling?, Becky Lynch Takes Shot At Corey Graves

– There is currently internet speculation that Bill Goldberg is one of the major names that is in talks with All Elite Wrestling due to agent Barry Bloom rumored to be involved with the promotion. Several people have pointed out that Goldberg and the Double or Nothing Twitter accounts are following each other.
– Corey Graves is the latest WWE personality that has been targeted by Becky Lynch on Twitter:
Wish you could have some romance angle with @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/De80cwQFel
— L.R. Barbosa #RMG (@_luizric96) January 2, 2019
Of all the things I could “use” in my life right now, a romance with a middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans isn’t one of them. Maybe you should wait till Monday to reply, you know, when you’ll have help with what to say.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2019