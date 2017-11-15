Goldberg’s Emotional Goodbye From WWE 24, Nia Jax On Alexa Bliss, SmackDown

– Above is more video from this week’s WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg, with a look at his emotional goodbye to the WWE Universe.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 456,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week – 293,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 163,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week, which had a total of 383,000 interactions – 121,000 on Twitter and 262,000 interactions on Facebook.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following on traveling with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to promote tonight’s Total Divas episode: