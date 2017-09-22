Goldberg’s Most Vicious Spears (Video), WWE Story Time Preview, The Rock Lands Magazine Cover

– WWE posted this video looking at Bill Goldberg’s most vicious spears.

– A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Story Time will air on the WWE Network after Monday’s post-No Mercy RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

“Hear from a handful of WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers on how their journeys to stardom weren’t without some challenges along the way.”

– Former WWE Champion The Rock is on the new cover of Legend Men’s Magazine, receiving the title of Legend of the Month. You can see the cover and comments from Rock below: