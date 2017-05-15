Goldust Attacks R-Truth (Video), WWE UK Network Promo, 205 Live Match Announced

Don't miss United Kingdom's FINEST in the United Kingdom Championship Special, THIS FRIDAY on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/Sign5pFbgM — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2017

– Above is a promo for the WWE UK special that premieres this Friday on the WWE Network with WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defending against Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne vs. Trent Seven in a #1 contenders match, Wolfgang vs. Joseph Conners plus TJP and Brian Kendrick vs. Dan Moloney and Rich Swann. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness will call the matches.

– Austin Aries vs. TJP has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is now official for the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

– Golden Truth is no more as Goldust turned heel and attacked R-Truth on tonight’s WWE RAW from Newark, right before they were to face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Below is video from the segment: