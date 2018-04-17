Goldust Clears Up Speculation About His WWE Future

Longtime pro wrestler Goldust (Dustin Runnels) took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to thank the fans for supporting him for 30 years. He sent out the following:
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 17, 2018
This tweet led to a lot of people thinking that he was retiring as an active in-ring performer. However, that’s not the case as he took to Twitter once again to set the record straight:
Just so none of you are confused,Whenever I decide to hang at the Boots, which is not now, you will be the first to know. There will be no mincing words.
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 17, 2018