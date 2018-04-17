Goldust Clears Up Speculation About His WWE Future

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Longtime pro wrestler Goldust (Dustin Runnels) took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to thank the fans for supporting him for 30 years. He sent out the following:

This tweet led to a lot of people thinking that he was retiring as an active in-ring performer. However, that’s not the case as he took to Twitter once again to set the record straight:

