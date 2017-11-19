Goldust Comments On WarGames, Post-Takeover Andrade “Cien” Almas Video, Velveteen Dream

– Above is video of new WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega talking to Kayla Braxton after the big win over Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: WarGames” last night. Vega says she told everyone what would happen with the new Almas, and now it’s time to celebrate.
– Below is video of Kayla interviewing The Velveteen Dream after his impressive loss to Aleister Black at Takeover. Dream is just happy that Black said his name at the end.
– As noted, Dustin Rhodes was among the Superstars shown in the crowd for Takeover last night. He tweeted the following on last night’s show, giving props to Triple H and the roster:
The Dream be smiling tonight! #WarGames #NXTakeOver
I take a bow to @TripleH for doing a helluva job with #WarGames #WeAreNXT . Thank you Trips!! pic.twitter.com/VARUO0CuEF
Nice job to all the talent involved in #NXTTakeOverHouston #WarGames
Dusty created so many things in the industry. Today I got to stand next one of them.
Tonight I get to watch as fan….I know he is too. #NXTTakeOver: WarGames pic.twitter.com/74hCzuiXJx
