Goldust Comments On WarGames, Post-Takeover Andrade “Cien” Almas Video, Velveteen Dream

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is video of new WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega talking to Kayla Braxton after the big win over Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: WarGames” last night. Vega says she told everyone what would happen with the new Almas, and now it’s time to celebrate.

– Below is video of Kayla interviewing The Velveteen Dream after his impressive loss to Aleister Black at Takeover. Dream is just happy that Black said his name at the end.

– As noted, Dustin Rhodes was among the Superstars shown in the crowd for Takeover last night. He tweeted the following on last night’s show, giving props to Triple H and the roster:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR