Goldust Denies Rumors On His WWE Status

Is Goldust’s time with WWE coming to an end?

According to a report on Thursday by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, sources say Goldust’s WWE contract recently expired and he’s currently waiting for the 90-day no-compete portion of his agreement to expire before becoming a free agent.

Following Satin’s report, however, Goldust said on Twitter that he’s still under contract to WWE.

I am still under contract with the @wwe , and everything that is being said online is just talk, and complete bullshit. This is exactly why I hate smart marks! — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 28, 2019

The 49-year-old has had five stints in WWE working as Goldust dating back to 1995. He returned to WWE in 2013 for his current stint.

Goldust last wrestled in June. He underwent double knee surgery the following month, but health status isn’t known publicly.

Goldust’ brother, Cody Rhodes, is one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling, which is set to put on its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Near the end of Thursday’s “The Road to Double or Nothing” episode, there was a tease for Goldust as Cody’s opponent at the event. Cody is shown talking to his seamstress, who randomly asks if she should stay away from gold.

Rhodes previously said that it’s “personal” between him and his opponent.