Goldust Finished With WWE, Kurt Angle Comments On WrestleMania Match

– Dustin Rhodes’ WWE contract recently expired and he is set to become a free agent after his 90-day no complete clause runs out, ProWrestlingSheet.com is reports. There has been speculation about Dustin joining his brother Cody in All Elite Wrestling and there was even a tease in the latest edition of Road to Double or Nothing.

In a recent Facebook post, Kurt Angle addressed his final match at Wrestlemania 35:

“Wrestlemania is around the corner. My very last match. I know its not the old Kurt Angle everyone has wanted, but im proud knowing its the new Kurt Angle thats been clean for almost 6 years. Thank you to all those who have been supporting me through the good and bad. I love you all.”