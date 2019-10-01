Good News For WWE RAW, NXT On USA Network Running Longer?

– This week’s “season premiere” edition of WWE RAW drew 2.569 million viewers. RAW from one year ago (9/17/18) drew 2.302 million viewers and last week’s show drew 2.210 million viewers.

Here are the hourly numbers:

2.701

2.592

2.416

– Updated cable TV listings have this week’s WWE NXT show on the USA Network ending at 10:15 PM Eastern. WWE has not confirmed that the show will be running longer than two hours but it’s known that WWE is doing whatever it takes to boost the viewership for the show including limited commercial breaks.