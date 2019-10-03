Good Sign For AEW, Tony Schiavone Reacts To Dynamite Premiere

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding buzz for the AEW Dynamite premiere:
The Los Angeles Times informed me that their AEW story at
https://t.co/32bvZh98e1 is the most read story of the day, even beating out Trump stories.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) 2 October 2019
– Tony Schiavone commented on the AEW Dynamite premiere with the following message:
I would sincerely like to thank everyone for their love tonight. It really means so much. It was awesome working with @JRsBBQ and @ShutUpExcalibur I really think for our promotion the best is still ahead. @AEWrestling
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) 3 October 2019