Great News For Tommaso Ciampa, Mauro Ranallo – WWE Update

– Tommaso Ciampa wrote the following update on Twitter regarding his recently neck surgery:

Got the results to my 2 month follow up x-ray. Doc said “this doesn’t look good…it looks great”. Happy Birthday to The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time#PartMan #PartWolverine#AllBlackheart 🖤 — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) May 8, 2019

– According to PWInsider.com, Mauro Ranallo recently came to terms with WWE on a new deal which will keep him around as NXT’s lead announcer. The deal, which was said to be made around a month ago, will allow Ranallo to continue working for combat sports leagues as well.