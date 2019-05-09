Great News For Tommaso Ciampa, Mauro Ranallo – WWE Update

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Tommaso Ciampa wrote the following update on Twitter regarding his recently neck surgery:

– According to PWInsider.com, Mauro Ranallo recently came to terms with WWE on a new deal which will keep him around as NXT’s lead announcer. The deal, which was said to be made around a month ago, will allow Ranallo to continue working for combat sports leagues as well.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR