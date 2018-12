— In the video below, WWE counts down the greatest Superstar returns of 2018 (including NXT).

In descending order, they are Trish Stratus, Kane, Kaitlyn, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Tommaso Ciampa, and at number one, Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble.

— In the video below, Mustafa Ali shares a heartwarming ringside moment with his daughter during Wednesday’s WWE live event in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.