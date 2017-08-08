GWF Star Sienna Accuses Charlotte Flair Of Copying Her

Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter on Monday night to call out WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair for gimmick infringement.

The GFW star posted side-by-side comparison photos of Charlotte and herself, claiming Charlotte had stolen her feathery outfits, flashy makeup and her usage of the “Pinkies Up” hand sign.

Sienna wrote, “I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp.”

I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O — Sienna the Savage 🔥 (@Sienna) August 8, 2017

Charlotte began incorporating peacock feathers into her outfits at WrestleMania 33 and has been doing the “sipping tea” taunt along with Becky Lynch ever since the two started teaming together on SmackDown LIVE.