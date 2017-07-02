Handicap Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

Dolph Ziggler’s steel chair attack to Kalisto and Apollo Crews on tonight’s WWE SmackDown led to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan booking a Handicap Match for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view with 7 matches now official:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James