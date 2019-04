AEW star “Hangman” Adam Page wrote the following statement on Twitter regarding HBO host John Oliver’s video about WWE’s treatment of in-ring performers.

and to clarify, I'm not trying to encourage "this company's bad, this company's good" mud slinging or nit picking. just encouraging folks to support alternatives since the competition for your interest will create positive outcomes for wrestlers across the board.

