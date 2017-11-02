Harper And Rowan Reveal New Gear (Photos), WWE Now On Styles vs. Mahal Match, The New Day – Halloween

– Above is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announcing AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for Tuesday’s taped SmackDown from Manchester, England.

– Below is video of The New Day participating in a Halloween photoshoot backstage at Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Norfolk, VA. As noted, Xavier Woods dressed up as WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart while Kofi Kingston dressed as Brother Love and Big E dressed as Akeem The African Dream.

#TheNewDay traveled back in time to deliver a very memorable #Halloween photo shoot that you can't help…but LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVVVEEEEEEEEE! pic.twitter.com/vvQ9Encgr2 — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2017

– We’ve noted how Luke Harper and Erick Rowan will be returning to the blue brand soon as The Bludgeon Brothers. As seen below, the two debuted their new in-ring gear at tonight’s WWE live event in Dublin. There’s still no word yet on when they will bring the gimmicks to SmackDown TV.