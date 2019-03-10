Harper Returns From Injury At WWE Live Event In Rochester, New York (Photos and Video)

After being out of action since October, Harper returned to the ring at Saturday night’s WWE Raw live event in Rochester, New York. Harper pinned Mojo Rawley in his first match.

Harper has not appeared on television since August. On the August 21 episode of SmackDown LIVE, The New Day defeated Harper and Rowan in a No Disqualification Match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. WWE announced the next day that Rowan had suffered a torn right bicep, sidelining him indefinitely. Rowan reportedly suffered the injury three days earlier at SummerSlam during a match against The New Day.

With Rowan out of action, Harper continued wrestling at live events, but as a singles competitor. He lost a number of matches to Karl Anderson and R-Truth, with his final bout taking place on October 1. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in November that Harper underwent surgery on his left wrist.

Rowan returned to action in January at the Royal Rumble, interfering on behalf of Daniel Bryan to help him retain the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. This also marked the beginning of his alliance with Bryan.

Harper teased his appearance at Saturday night’s show, writing on Twitter, “Is anything going on in Rochester, NY tonight?”

Is anything going on in Rochester, NY tonight? — . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 9, 2019

